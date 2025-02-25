Details emerge in emergency landing of small plane at Mountain View golf course

Mountain View police on Tuesday released details about the emergency landing of a plane on a golf course over the weekend.

First responders were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday to a report of an emergency airplane landing at the Shoreline Golf Links course on North Shoreline Boulevard.

The pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane, reported that he was flying from Palm Springs to San Carlos when the aircraft had fuel issues that prompted him to make the emergency landing on the golf course, police said.

He was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The case remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.