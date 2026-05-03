Mountain View plans to keep Cuesta Park boil water advisory in effect through the week

Dozens of Mountain View homes remain under a boil water advisory on Sunday, which is anticipated to remain in effect through the week.

An area of Cuesta Park was without water after a mistake at a construction site caused water contamination. The city issued a "Do Not Use" order, saying the water could only be used for flushing toilets and watering ornamental plants.

But as of Sunday afternoon, 67 homes were under a boil water notice after the latest tests came back positive for low levels of coliform bacteria, the city says. The latest test remains negative for E. Coli.

The city added that the test results appear to be concentrated in the water line serving homes on Drucilla Drive and Carla Court. The advisory is for the localized area and does not impact homes outside of the area.

Officials said they don't plan to lift the boil water advisory before May 9.

Resources will continue to be offered to impacted residents. That includes temporary lodging, shower access, drinking water delivery service, and meal and incidental expenses reimbursement.

The city says the water from the tap can be used to take a shower, wash hands, do laundry and run the dishwasher. However, it should not be used to cook, for any prepared drinks like coffee or tea, to wash produce, to wash a food prep area, to make ice and brushing teeth.

Officials say the water should boil for at least one minute before using it to cook or drink.

A private contractor hired by the city was working on a project to install a new pipe as part of a water main replacement and upgrade project. But a breach occurred on April 24, and cement slurry mix came in contact with a live water main near Bonita Avenue and Cuesta Drive.