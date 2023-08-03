Update: Mountain lion sightings reported in Cotati, Petaluma

People in Petaluma and neighboring Cotati have reported seeing a mountain lion early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Cotati Police Department said in an advisory around 6 a.m. that the wild animal was sighted along Myrtle Avenue, moving in the direction of Rohnert Park's L Section.

Police said officers are trying to locate the mountain lion. Residents are urged to use caution when walking in the area.

Earlier Thursday morning, the Petaluma Police Department said in an advisory shortly after 1:45 a.m. that they began to receive reports of a mountain lion sighting in the parking lots near Kohl's department store and Home 2 Suites Hotel on North McDowell Boulevard.

Numerous callers reported the mountain lion was traveling between the hotel and other nearby closed stores, police said.

Attempts to locate a mountain lion were unsuccessful, police said, also urging residents to use caution when walking in the area.

The public was advised to call 911 or Petaluma Dispatch at 707-762-2727 if they see the animal.

More information about safety around the animals can be found at the Mountain Lion Foundation at https://mountainlion.org/.