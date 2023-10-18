Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Livermore

A motorcyclist died in a collision on Tuesday in Livermore, police said.

The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. on North Mines Road at Shirley Way, according to a release on social media by Livermore police.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on North Mines Road as a red Honda CR-V was headed south, police said.

The collision happened when the Honda made a left turn onto Shirley Way, and police said it appeared the vehicle's driver didn't see the motorcycle and failed to yield.

Firefighters with the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department performed life-saving measures but the motorcyclist, a Livermore man in his 30s, died at the scene. His name was not released.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her early 60s from Livermore, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Authorities don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

