Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 29 in Napa County

A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning in Napa County when he passed another vehicle over the solid double lines on State Highway 29 and crashed head-on into a car coming from the other direction.

At about 5:40 a.m., a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle ridden by a 41-year-old Napa man passed another vehicle on northbound Highway 29. The crash took place North of the Robert Mondavi Winery.

According to CHP officials, he collided with a 2010 Mercedes-Benz driven by a 30-year-old San Francisco resident traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, who the CHP said was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mercedes driver didn't suffer any injuries, according to the CHP.