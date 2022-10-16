Mother, 8-year-old son wounded in Pittsburg domestic violence shooting

PITTSBURG -- A mother and her 8-year-old son were recovering from their wounds after a gunman riddled their car with bullets in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Pittsburg police said officers responded to the area of Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue for a report of a shooting at about 9:06 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman and an 8-year-old child suffering from gunshot wounds. The boy had a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left shoulder and his mother had multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were later transported to area hospitals where they were recovering in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victims were traveling on Civic Avenue when another car collided with them. The driver of that car fired multiple rounds into their vehicle and then fled the scene.

"This was not a random act of violence," police said in a Facebook post. "Investigators learned this was a domestic violence-related crime as the suspect and victim knew each other and the suspect specifically targeted her."

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses to the incident and were using the city's surveillance system to identify and locate the suspect, who remains at large.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and we ask anyone with information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 925-646-2441.