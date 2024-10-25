Most recent falcon hatched atop UC Berkeley's Campanile dies of unknown illness

The most recent peregrine falcon to hatch atop UC Berkeley's famous Campanile bell tower died this week of an unknown illness just days after being released back into the wild following surgery for a broken wing.

Nox, short for Equinox, was the youngest of four chicks that hatched back in May in the nest of Annie, a female falcon that has lived atop the tower since 2016, and her new partner Archie. Nox hatched on the same day as a Hatch Day event held at the Berkeley Art Museum and Film Archive to celebrate the falcons.

Peregrine falcon Equinox, known as Nox, recovers from a broken wing at the UC Davis California Raptor Center in Davis, Calif. Billy Thein/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine via Bay City News

Nox suffered a broken wing in early July in the area of the Berkeley Marina and underwent surgery at UC Davis' veterinary hospital, followed by rehabilitation at the university's California Raptor Center and release back into the wild on Oct. 18 at a shoreline park, according to UC Berkeley officials.

But just three days later, Nox was found in Richmond on Monday in a resident's yard in an emaciated state. The bird was taken back to the UC Davis vet hospital and received a blood transfusion there but died Wednesday. Tests are still pending to determine the falcon's cause of death.

Cal Falcons, a group of scientists and volunteers who monitor the falcons and share footage and information about them on social media, said Annie had never successfully hatched all four eggs in a year until Nox hatched live on BAMPFA's big screen.

Nox got the nickname "Little Boy Blue" from fans because of the blue leg band placed on one of its legs to differentiate it from its siblings. Blue ribbons and flowers were among items left as a memorial at the Campanile this week.

"We all are completely devastated here at Cal Falcons. Nox had such an immediately captivating joy and energy whenever he was on camera," the group said in a social media post. "Losing him is incredibly difficult, especially with how much work he and his human caretakers put in to return to the wild from his initial injury. We will all always treasure the moments we had with him."