Morgan Hill woman missing since weekend; person of interest named

Authorities in Santa Clara County said a woman has not been seen since the weekend and police named a person of interest in the case.

According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli last communicated with her family around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday over text. DiNapoli told her family that she planned to stay with a friend for the evening and would return home the following day.

Her family reported her missing on Monday, after she did not return home or return calls from family members.

Detectives launched an investigation and determined that DiNapoli was last seen with Martin Mendoza around 9:45 a.m. Sunday as they left a home on Trail Drive, just outside Morgan Hill city limits.

Marissa DiNapoli (left) was last seen on June 29, 2025, according to Morgan Hill Police. Martin Mendoza (right) has been named a person of interest in the case. Morgan Hill Police Department

Police said DiNapoli's vehicle was found later in the same area.

In a statement Wednesday, police said Mendoza was not cooperative with their initial investigation and has been declared a person of interest.

"Detectives are actively seeking information on his whereabouts and urge anyone with knowledge to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately," police said.

Mendoza is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry sedan with license plate CW87W00 or 9PTM351.

The San Francisco office of the FBI said they are also assisting Morgan Hill Police in the case.

FBI SF is assisting Morgan Hill PD to find Marissa DiNapoli. Marissa was last seen 6/29 with Martin Mendoza who is considered a person of interest in Marissa’s disappearance. Detectives are seeking information on his whereabouts and urge anyone with knowledge to contact MHPD pic.twitter.com/F2RXyhO6oo — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) July 2, 2025

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kyle Tolentino over email or by calling 669-253-4962.

Tips can also be sent to the police department's website or by calling 800-222-TIPS.