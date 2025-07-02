Watch CBS News
Crime

Morgan Hill woman missing since weekend; person of interest named

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 7-1-25
PIX Now evening edition 7-1-25 08:51

Authorities in Santa Clara County said a woman has not been seen since the weekend and police named a person of interest in the case.

According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli last communicated with her family around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday over text. DiNapoli told her family that she planned to stay with a friend for the evening and would return home the following day.

Her family reported her missing on Monday, after she did not return home or return calls from family members.

Detectives launched an investigation and determined that DiNapoli was last seen with Martin Mendoza around 9:45 a.m. Sunday as they left a home on Trail Drive, just outside Morgan Hill city limits.

morgan-hill-missing-070225.jpg
Marissa DiNapoli (left) was last seen on June 29, 2025, according to Morgan Hill Police. Martin Mendoza (right) has been named a person of interest in the case. Morgan Hill Police Department

Police said DiNapoli's vehicle was found later in the same area.

In a statement Wednesday, police said Mendoza was not cooperative with their initial investigation and has been declared a person of interest.

"Detectives are actively seeking information on his whereabouts and urge anyone with knowledge to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately," police said.

Mendoza is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry sedan with license plate CW87W00 or 9PTM351.

The San Francisco office of the FBI said they are also assisting Morgan Hill Police in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kyle Tolentino over email or by calling 669-253-4962. 

Tips can also be sent to the police department's website or by calling 800-222-TIPS.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.