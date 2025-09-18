Arrest made after 17-year-old wounded in Morgan Hill shooting

Authorities in the South Bay have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was shot in Morgan Hill last week.

Shortly after 12:10 a.m. on Sep. 13, officers were called to the 100 block of Ciolino Avenue, between Del Monte Avenue and Monterey Road, on reports of multiple shots being fired in the area.

When police arrived, they found several bullet casings on the street and the sidewalk. While at the scene, officers learned the 17-year-old victim was taken to Saint Louise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was treated and released.

Investigators determined the suspect had been sitting on the sidewalk when he fired at a passing vehicle with four occupants. Following the shooting, surveillance footage showed the suspect running southbound through a nearby apartment complex.

Search warrants were obtained. On Thursday morning, detectives and the Gilroy / Morgan Hill SWAT Team served the warrants at homes in both cities.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Giovani Ahumada of Gilroy, was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrew Colton of the Morgan Hill Police Department at 669-253-4924 or via email.