Moraga-Orinda Fire District conducting controlled burn in Lafayette to reduce wildfire hazard

The Moraga-Orinda Fire District is conducting a prescribed fire project Thursday on the Moraga/Lafayette border.

The burn will be near North Lucille Lane and Peacock Boulevard. If air quality continues to be favorable, firefighters from the Moraga-Orinda Fire District and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District will be burning piled material in the open space behind homes on Peacock Boulevard in Lafayette.

The project was scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. and should conclude by 4 p.m.

Pile burning is designed to reduce wildfire hazards and enhance conditions for native plants and wildlife in the area.

MOFD is coordinating the burn with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"Safety is our number one priority,' the fire district said in a statement. "If burning conditions become unfavorable, the project will be rescheduled.

Residents in the area may see or smell smoke. Nearby residents should close exterior doors and windows to keep smoke from entering their homes.

MOFD will continue to provide information related to the project via NextDoor and the fire district's Facebook page.