Monterey County twin toddlers found after going missing with family dog, deputies say

Authorities in Monterey County located two toddlers who were reported missing after they left their rural home Monday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., the sheriff's office was called to a home on Wild Pinto Way in the community of Prunedale after a family reported the twins, who were two years old, were missing. The family member told deputies that the children had not been seen for about 30 minutes and were not found inside or outside the home.

Deputies conducted their own search of the home but were not able to find the twins. What was described as a "systematic search" of the neighborhood was launched, including an area of heavy brush near the home.

Along with sheriff's deputies, the California Highway Patrol and drones from the Salinas Police Department and sheriff's office were brought in to search for the twins.

After about 30 minutes of searching, the twins were found safe by deputies about one mile from the home in a wooded area with the family dog.

"In a tense event that could have had different results, the children were uninjured, happy, healthy, and reunited with their family," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies believe the children had followed the dog from the home.

"We are thankful for the quick response of our deputies and our fellow law enforcement partners at CHP and Salinas PD for the assistance they provided in helping to safely locate these children," the sheriff's office added.