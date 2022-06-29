Monterey County man convicted in 1995 cold case murder gets 50 years to life



SALINAS -- A Seaside man was sentenced to 50 years to life plus nine years for a murder that had been a cold case for nearly 30 years, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Anthony Martezz Randall, 50, waited in ambush and then shot and killed Lloyd Joseph Perkins, Jr., 22, in 1995 on Amador Avenue in Seaside. Perkins had been in a relationship with a woman whom Randall had dated and been dumped by, the DA said. Perkins and the woman had a child together.

Anthony Martezz Randall Monterey Country District Attorney's Office

A week before the murder, Randall had forcibly entered his ex's house, beat her, and tried to rob Perkins at gunpoint, the jury learned.

On the night of the murder, Randall argued on the phone with the woman and then traveled to an apartment where she had been visiting friends with Perkins. Randall disabled the car they drove there and then waited for Perkins to come out of the residence, at which time he robbed and killed him.

Lloyd Perkins Seaside Police Department

Seaside Police re-opened this cold case in 2021; the investigation yielded new witnesses, the DA said, all three of which told the court that they heard Randall admit to the murder.

In addition to being convicted for first-degree murder, Randall received an enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of the crime. The judge also found that a previous violent felony on his record fell into the meaning of the Three Strikes law.