Monterey County inmate killed in Pelican Bay prison dayroom attack

DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS SF) -- A 22-year-old inmate from Monterey County has been killed in an attack in a housing unit dayroom at Pelican Bay State Prison, officials announced Monday.

The suspect in the death of Uriel Otero is Fernando Torres Lopez, who is incarcerated for second-degree murder in Santa Clara County. Both inmates had been sent to prison in crimes related to gang activity.

fernando-torres-lopez CDCR photo

Prison officials said that at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Friday, the facility's guards and medical staff responded when Lopez allegedly attacked Otero in a housing unit dayroom.

Otero was taken to the prison's triage and medical facility for treatment. He was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

The 23-yard-old Torres Lopez, was sentenced on August 16, 2021, from Santa Clara County to serve a 19-year, eight-month sentence for attempted second-degree murder, carrying a firearm in public with a prior felony conviction and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the commission of a street gang act.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Otero was sentenced on July 8, 2021, from Monterey County to serve a 25-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder with use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a street gang act.

Officials put in place a limited population lockdown on the yard to facilitate the investigation. Torres Lopez has been placed in segregated housing pending the investigation.

The Del Norte County Coroner will determine Otero's official cause of death. No staff members or additional incarcerated people were injured as a result of this incident.