Suspect sought in shootings at homeless encampment in Monterey County

Detectives in Monterey County are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection to the attempted homicide of two people in a homeless encampment on Sunday.

At about 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office were called to a homeless encampment along with officers from the Greenfield Police Department on a report of a gunshot victim. Once there, they were alerted to another gunshot victim.

Officers arrived at the encampment in agricultural fields near Greenfield just south of Elm Avenue and Fourth Street, the Sheriff's Office said. The two people were found shot 15 minutes apart and both victims were transported to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries. A witness reported seeing a suspect brandishing a firearm. Both victims are expected to survive.

Ramon Valdes Carrasco, who is suspected in shootings at a homeless encampment near Greenfield in Monterey County on Feb. 9, 2025. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

An extensive search of the area was conducted with assistance of Greenfield and Soledad police departments, the California Highway Patrol and its helicopter, Cal Fire's law enforcement division, and Monterey County Sheriff's Deputies, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is identified as Ramon Valdes Carrasco, 23. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, green eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing. He is believed to be unhoused and frequents the Greenfield area.

Anyone who knows where Ramon Valdes Carrasco is or who sees him should call 911 immediately. Do not approach him as he is considered to be armed and dangerous, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance related to this case is asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at (831) 755-5111. As always, callers can remain anonymous when providing information.