Woman killed, toddler injured in Monterey County drunk driving crash; suspect driver arrested

An SUV driven by an alleged DUI driver crashed in Monterey County on Monday evening, killing a woman and injuring a toddler, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said in a press release that the solo-vehicle collision happened at approximately 5:32 p.m. along northbound River Road north of Gonzalez River Road, south of Salinas, and west of U.S. Highway 101. The preliminary investigation indicated a white Nissan SUV, driven by a 23-year-old woman, went off the roadway, crashed into a power pole, and rolled, the CHP said.

Riding inside the vehicle was a 23-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy from Seaside. The CHP said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, while the 2-year-old was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Seaside resident Aja Hill, suffered serious injuries and was treated at a hospital. The CHP said the crash resulted from Hill's level of intoxication, and she was arrested for DUI and booked into the Monterey County Jail in Salinas.

The Monterey County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman who died once her family has been notified.

This crash remained under investigation, and the CHP encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Monterey Area office at (831) 770-8000 or MontereyCHPTips@chp.ca.gov.