Cannabis heist in California's Monterey County busted by deputies; 9 arrested

Authorities on California's Central Coast arrested nine people, including a juvenile, after busting a burglary in-progress at a cannabis grow house early Monday morning.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, a burglary was reported at a greenhouse on Encinal Road in Salinas around 3:40 a.m. Deputies said about 10 people had broken into the facility and were loading cannabis into four vehicles.

The sheriff's office, along with Salinas Police and the California Highway Patrol, responded to the area. After locating all four vehicles near Encinal and Old Stage roads, deputies said the drivers failed to yield.

One of the vehicles became stuck in a field, while a second vehicle ended up in a ditch. Meanwhile, a third vehicle was involved in a collision with a CHP patrol vehicle.

Occupants inside the three vehicles fled. A fourth vehicle was able to get away.

On the left, cannabis recovered from what deputies said was a burglary at a greenhouse in Salinas on Dec. 15, 2025. On the right, a vehicle that deputies said was involved in the burglary after it ended up in a ditch. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Authorities were able to arrest eight adults and one juvenile male, several of whom have ties to the Bay Area.

Deputies identified the adult suspects as 23-year-old Jalen Camp of San Francisco, 18-year-old Zakhiry Coleman of San Francisco, 21-year-old Chales Hall of Antioch, 28-year-old Cory Woodruff of Oakland, 24-year-year-old Jonathan Green of San Francisco, 18-year-old Jose Velasco of San Francisco, 30-year-old Dominic Logan and 30-year-old Dominick Leon Troupe of Fremont.

The adult suspects were booked into the Monterey County Jail, while the underage suspect was booked into juvenile hall. Deputies said the suspects were booked on multiple charges, including burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of stolen property and possession of a loaded firearm.

According to the sheriff's office, bail for Camp, Coleman and Hall has been set at $70,000. Bail for Velasco was set at $65,000, while bail for Troupe was set at $35,000.

Deputies urge anyone who may have additional information about the additional suspects in the burglary to contact the sheriff's office at 831-755-5111 or by sending an anonymous tip online.