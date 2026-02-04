Watch CBS News
Man's body found in agricultural field near Salinas

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Authorities in Monterey County are investigating after a body was found in an agricultural field near Salinas on Wednesday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., deputies received a report from a person who located a body near Highway 183 and McFadden Road. Deputies went to the field and found the body, who is only being identified as a male.

The sheriff's office said the body was located north of Highway 183, several hundred yards from the roadway.

In a statement Wednesday, deputies said the Coroner Unit of the sheriff's office is attempting to identify the person.

Additional details were not immediately available.

