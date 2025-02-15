Missing elderly man in Monterey County found dead in Carmel River

A Monterey County man reported missing after looking for his lost dog was found dead Thursday in the Carmel River, authorities said.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said deputies and the 77-year-old man had been reported missing in Garland Ranch Regional Park in Carmel Valley.

Family members told deputies and park rangers he had been walking in the park at about 9:30 a.m. and lost his dog. The man told the family he would be searching for his dog and was last heard from at about 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Hikers at Garland Ranch Park found the dog at about 11:00 a.m. Because of health and safety concerns, Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District rangers began a missing person search, the Sheriff's Office said.

A Monterey County search and rescue team prepares to recover the body of a 77-year-old man from the Carmel River in Garland Ranch Regional Park, Feb. 14, 2025 Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Assisting in the search were sheriff's deputies, the county's search-and-rescue team, Monterey Regional Fire District firefighters, the Carmel Valley emergency response team, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Search crews located the man's body in the Carmel River, the Sheriff's Office said. Due to his location, the Sheriff's Office search and rescue team coordinated a swift water recovery effort with Monterey County fire personnel.

The missing person was identified as 77-year-old Steven Sherwood of Carmel Valley.

A Monterey County swift water rescue team works to recovery the body of a 77-year-old man from the Carmel River, Feb. 14. 2025. Monterey County Sheriff's Office