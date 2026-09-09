California teen, father linked to newborn's death still missing; car tied to Amber Alert found

Authorities on California's Central Coast said they have located a car linked to an Amber Alert involving a missing teen sexual assault victim but have yet to find the girl and her father, who allegedly impregnated her.

On Tuesday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said it has located a Nissan Altima associated with the case of "Baby Angelita", a newborn who was found dead near Highway 1 north of Moss Landing on Aug. 1.

Detectives said the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, sexually abused and impregnated his daughter, identified as 14-year-old Diana Galvez Ortega, leaving their newborn child on the side of the road.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 14-year-old over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sheriff's office said that Ortega is a victim in this case.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Perez and Ortega were last seen in Salinas on the morning of Aug. 4. The suspect is accused of concealing the victim from authorities.

Authorities are searching for Sergio Galvez Perez (left) and Diana Galvez Ortega (right). CHP

Perez is wanted on suspicion of incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment.

"These allegations are extremely serious and are an important part of why locating Diana and ensuring her safety and well-being remain a priority," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Officials previously said there was a warrant for the teen's arrest on suspicion of murder. Last week, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said no charging decision has been made regarding the 14-year-old.

"We recognize that the 14-year-old is a victim of her father's abuse. No child should ever have to endure such horrific circumstances," the DA's office said in a statement on Sept. 2. "The responsibility for getting a child to safety does not rest on the child. Our priority is to ensure that this young girl is safe and has access to the support and services she needs. If she is located, our District Attorney victim advocates and partner agencies are ready to assist her, connect her with resources, and help ensure that she has the support she needs."

Perez is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ortega is described as 4-foot-10, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said anyone who sees Perez or Ortega should not approach them and should call 911 immediately.