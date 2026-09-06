Amber Alert issued in multiple California counties for father, daughter after newborn's death

An Amber Alert was issued across multiple California counties for a teenage girl and her father after their newborn was found dead last month, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the victim, 14-year-old Diana Galvez Ortega, and the suspect, 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, were last seen on Aug. 4 at about 2 a.m. in Salinas.

The search for Ortega and Perez is connected to the death of Baby Angelita, a newborn found dead north of Moss Landing on Aug. 1, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. Detectives said Perez is accused of sexually abusing and impregnating Ortega, and leaving their newborn child along the side of the road.

Signs of traumatic injury were found during a postmortem exam, authorities said.

The CHP said it was notified on Sunday about the incident and activated the Amber Alert on behalf of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are searching for this white Nissan connected to the case. CHP

The suspect vehicle was described as a white Nissan Altima without a license plate.

Perez was identified as a suspect in the case. He is wanted on suspicion of incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment.

Authorities are searching for Sergio Galvez Perez (left) and Diana Galvez Ortega (right). CHP

Ortega is described as 4 feet, 10 inches, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Perez is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was issued for several counties, including Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange and Imperial.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office addressed questions about why the Amber Alert was not issued earlier, saying it recently located video that gave them evidence that Perez and Ortega were together in the white Nissan.

The sheriff's office said Sunday that Ortega is a victim in this case. Officials previously said there was a warrant for the teen's arrest on suspicion of murder.

"These allegations are extremely serious and are an important part of why locating Diana and ensuring her safety and well-being remain a priority," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who sees Perez, Ortega or the white Nissan is told not to approach and to call 911 immediately.