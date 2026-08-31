Man, teen girl sought after newborn found dead near California's Highway 1

Authorities on California's Central Coast are searching for a man and a teenage girl as part of an investigation into the death of a newborn found near a highway earlier this month.

On Monday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office provided an update into the investigation into the death of the infant, who investigators are referring to as "Baby Angelita" or "Baby Angel."

The child was found off Struve Road, near Highway 1 north of Moss Landing, on the morning of August 1. Firefighters pronounced the newborn dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives determined that a juvenile female gave birth to Baby Angelita along the side of the road and placed her on the ground before leaving. A post-mortem examination found signs of traumatic injury.

Detectives also used license plate readers to find a vehicle of interest in the case and potential suspects.

"Providing our detectives with effective investigative tools strengthens their ability to solve crimes and protect our communities. This case demonstrates the value of that investment," said Sheriff Tina Nieto. "Most importantly, we cannot lose sight of Baby Angelita, an innocent child whose life was tragically lost. We remain committed to seeking justice on her behalf."

During the investigation, detectives arrested 36-year-old Ofelia Garcia Ortega of Castroville / Salinas on suspicion of child endangerment in the case. Deputies said Ortega had posted bail and was released from custody.

Detectives also obtained arrest warrants in the case. A warrant was issued for a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of murder.

The sheriff's office is also searching for 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, who is accused of concealing the 14-year-old from law enforcement. Perez is wanted on suspicion of incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment.

Sergio Galvez Perez, who is being sought in connection with the death of a newborn dubbed "Baby Angelita", who was found dead on Aug. 1, 2026. Perez is also accused of concealing the newborn's mother, a 14-year-old girl. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

"We will do everything we can to make sure her life is not forgotten and that those responsible are held accountable," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said anyone who may see Perez should contact law enforcement immediately and not approach him.

Anyone with additional information about the case or the whereabouts of Perez or the 14-year-old is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3773 or Detective Richard Geng at 831-759-7279.