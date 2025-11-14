3 alleged Monterey County gang members face trial for mass shooting, double murder

Prosecutors in Monterey County said three suspected gang members will face trial on six counts of homicide and other felony charges following the murders of two cousins and a separate deadly mass shooting at a house party last year.

District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni's office said Thursday that Pedro Nava, Jonathan Cervantes and Angel Evans were held to answer for the killings and other crimes, which took place in early 2024. The judge in the case also found probable cause to believe the crimes were committed to benefit the "Tiny Locos" faction of the Norteño street gang out of Greenfield.

Prosecutors said Evans and other gang members stole two vehicles as Evans was participating in the TAILS program at Wonder Wood Ranch in Prunedale.

The director of the ranch testified at a preliminary hearing that they utilized grant money for an apartment for the then 17-year-old, who was released from custody in a penal institution into the program. Prosecutors said the housing, which was in a remote area, allowed Evans to store stolen vehicles used in the crimes, firearms and to test fire ammunition.

On Feb. 3, 2024, prosecutors said Evans, Cerventes and two others committed an armed robbery at the Big 5 sporting goods store at the Northridge Mall in Salinas, stealing more than $2,000 in ammunition.

The next day, Nava communicated with Evans, Cervantes and other gang members to search for rival gang members. Prosecutors said the group shot Jack Canchola and Andres Garcia on Los Coches Road near the town of Soledad, killing the cousins.

According to the DA's office, Canchola and Garcia were not part of a gang.

Following communication from Nava, prosecutors said gang members including Evans and Cervantes opened fire on a house party in King City on March 3, 2024. The mass shooting killed Francisco Perez, Olivo Perez, Mario Guzman, and Alicia Aparicio and wounded seven others.

Cervantes, Evans and Nava have been charged with six counts of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of street terrorism, shooting at a motor vehicle and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. Evans and Cervantes face additional charges of robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm

Prosecutors have also charged Evans with six additional counts, including vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and identity theft.

All three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 4.