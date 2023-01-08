Mission District businesses face thousands of dollars in storm repairs

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was a rough start to the year for many small businesses that dealt with major flooding in San Francisco's Mission District.

Since then, many storefronts have fortified their entrances with sandbags, plywood, and metal gates in preparation for more rain.

After being closed for a week after the New Year's eve storm, fresh pizzas are once again coming out of the oven at Pink Onion on 14th street.

"From one hour after the flooding started, up until maybe five hours ago when we finally got our water heater up and running, that was the last piece we needed. And in between then, we've had refrigeration companies, electrical companies, gas, plumbers, water heater repair guys, floor guys, dry wall guys," said owner Matthew Coric.

Coric said he estimates those repairs have already set him back at least $50,000 dollars.

"That's not even including payroll hasn't run and my time or my family's time or anything like that," he said.

14th Street near Folsom Street looked like a river a week ago. The restaurant was flooded, and the equipment was destroyed.

Since then, the city came to unclog storm drains and catch basins, but not before several businesses in the area were hit with thousands of dollars in damages.

Izakaya Rintaro nearby is still cleaning up and expected to open mid-January. A neighboring space also on 14th Street was supposed to be a new bread or bagel factory.

It wasn't yet open for business when the storm wrecked nearly everything inside. Workers were busy making repairs as the rain fell late in the day Saturday.

There's still a room full of soggy boxes.

"I have faith in the city at this point that they're not going to let it happen again, and we still have our metal storm doors there so if things get bad we'll just plug them in," said Coric.

Coric said immediately after the storm, his workers stepped up and cleared the drains themselves before the city got around to responding, and it made the difference.

The six-year old restaurant said its confident it can survive what's to come.

"It's another obstacle, but I guess we've just been battle-tested," he said.