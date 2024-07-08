Mina Fire burning in Mendocino County prompts evacuation warnings

Fire crews are battling a wildland and structure fire near Covelo in far northern Mendocino County estimated to be about 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, named the Mina Fire, is northwest of Covelo and was reported around 2:06 p.m. as a structure fire that had spread to the wildland in the 97500 block of Mina Road. It is currently at zero containment.

Both Cal Fire and local agencies are responding, including helicopters and air tankers.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for the surrounding area, zone MEN-1COV01. Residents can visit mendoready.org to find their evacuation zone and current emergency information.