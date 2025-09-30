16-year-old Milpitas boy arrested for gun crimes, including shooting weapon near school

A 16-year-old boy was arrested last week as a suspect in a series of firearm-related crimes that included shooting a gun near a school, authorities said Tuesday.

In a press release, the San Jose Police Department said officers responded in early March to investigate a report of a disturbance that happened the week before on Gurdwara Avenue in the East San Jose foothills. The reporting party told police that the disturbance involved a group of teenage boys that was followed by an alleged negligent discharge of a firearm, police said.

Detectives investigated and later identified a 16-year-old boy associated with the incident. The investigation also determined that the juvenile suspect was responsible for other negligent shooting incidents, including near a Milpitas school, police said. The teen was also found to be involved in illegal firearms trafficking, according to police.

The department released a video allegedly showing the teen recklessly firing the gun in the air in different settings.

On September 25, San Jose police SWAT officers located the juvenile suspect at his home in Milpitas and arrested him. He was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for multiple firearm-related crimes, including possessing and discharging firearms within 1,000 feet of a school.

No additional information was disclosed about the case.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Epperson #4554 of the Police Department's guns and hazardous offenders unit at 4554@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-3835.