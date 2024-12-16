Silicon Valley Humane Soceity building damaged in fire; animals safe

There were no injuries to staff or animals following a fire Monday morning at the Humane Society Silicon Valley building in Milpitas, but the facility is closed for the rest of the day, officials said.

The fire damaged the laundry, operations, and medical areas at the facility on Ames Avenue, according to a release from the organization.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze and all animals were safely evacuated and are being cared for in temporary accommodations, officials said.

Here is the press release being sent out regarding the fire incident at Humane Society Silicon Valley this... Posted by Humane Society Silicon Valley on Monday, December 16, 2024

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

"We are incredibly grateful for the quick response from the Milpitas Fire Department Station 4 and the dedication of our staff and volunteers who ensured the safety of all animals and people on-site," said Kurt Krukenberg, HSSV President on social media. "We are assessing the extent of the damage and working diligently to resume operations as quickly as possible."

Medical, adoptions and community services will be closed for the rest of the day. The organization is working to assess the damage and will provide updates on the reopening of services at www.hssv.org and on social media channels.