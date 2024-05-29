Mountain lion spotted at mobile home park in Milpitas

MILPITAS – Police in Milpitas issued a warning to residents living in and near a mobile home park after a mountain lion was captured on camera early Wednesday morning.

This morning, at about 2 a.m., a mountain lion was seen on the 120(b) of Dixon Landing Road at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. The animal was observed on Ring camera on the west side of the complex near the BART tracks. Milpitas Police officers canvassed the area and deployed drones with thermal imaging capabilities to locate the animal, but it was not located. The Department of Fish and Game and Vector Control have been notified of the sighting. Residents that live in and around the area, especially joggers and bicyclists, are advised to be alert and be cognizant of their surroundings based on this recent sighting. If you have small pets, please consider bringing them indoors when unattended and always keep animals on a leash when out on a walk. If you happen to see a mountain lion, do not approach it and running is not recommended. Running can often entice a predatory animal to chase. Instead, try to appear larger than the lion by waving your arms and speaking in a loud firm voice. These mannerisms may cause the mountain lion to see you as a danger and leave the area. The Milpitas Police Department would like to encourage the community to immediately notify the police of any additional mountain lion sightings by calling 911. Posted by Milpitas Police Department on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Around 2 a.m., the big cat was spotted at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park on Dixon Landing Road. The mountain lion was reportedly on the west side of the complex, near the BART tracks.

Officers searched for the cat, even deploying drones with thermal imaging capabilities, but the animal was not found. Police said the Department of Fish and Game along with Santa Clara County Vector Control have been notified.

In a statement Wednesday, police urged residents, particularly joggers, cyclists and owners of small pets, to be aware of their surroundings following the mountain lion sighting.

Anyone who may encounter a mountain lion is urged not to approach and not to run.

"Running can often entice a predatory animal to chase. Instead, try to appear larger than the lion by waving your arms and speaking in a loud firm voice," police said.

The community is also urged to call 911 to report additional mountain lion sightings.