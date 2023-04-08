Mill Valley swears in new councilmember after special election

MILL VALLEY - The Mill Valley City Council adopted a resolution approving the results of the March 7 special election and swore in new Councilmember Caroline Joachim.

The resolution was adopted Monday.

A vacancy was created on the council last year after Councilmember and former Mayor Sashi Sabaratnam announced her move to Sonoma County and resigned in August in the middle of her second term.

The special election was held to elect one short-term member to the council for one year.

Joachim was administered her oath of office Monday and took her seat on the dais, the city said.

According to the city, Joachim is a real estate attorney who has served on the board of the Mill Valley Little League for 10 years, four of which as president. She also held a board position with the Marin County Bar Association. Joachim has also served as president of the Old Mill Elementary School PTA.

Mayor Jim Wickham welcomed Joachim and expressed gratitude that Mill Valley had actual candidates on the ballot for the position. Previous openings on the council had to be filled by appointments since no one ran for the spots.

"I appreciate the community is starting to get engaged in local government," he said in a statement released by the city. "We are thrilled that we had two really qualified people to run for office."

Joachim in the March 7 election faced Susan Gladwin, a businesswoman and self-described "climate leader" and sustainability strategist.

Joachim received 2,209 votes to Gladwin's 1,269 votes, according to official county results.