Mill Valley residents, businesses prepare for heavy rainfall, strong winds

Heavier rainfall and stronger winds prompted small businesses in low-lying flood-prone areas like Goodman Building Supply in Mill Valley to place sandbags in front of their entrance.

"With the high tide, water climbs up. It does help with the water from coming into the store," said Goodman Building Supply manager Victorio Fernandez.

Fernandez has all his water pumps ready to go if needed.

They're well-versed in preparing for storms, knowing where flooding is likely.

"The whole area in front of the store, mainly the parking lot, and side of the building," said Fernandez.

Some residents realized extra supplies were needed.

"Wood, we're starting with wood and fire logs," said Gus.

Gus lives in a house in the deep woods of Mill Valley, where it's a little harder to access stores quickly.

"We don't have central heating," said Gus.

People taking public transportation had to deal with flooding issues in this parking lot near the 101 Freeway at the Manzanita Park & Ride on Shoreline Highway.

Gary Karlston dropped off his son before the brunt of the storms hammered the Bay Area.

"We're prepared for it. We fixed our drains and gutters that were clogged and backed up. It hasn't been much of a problem other than our son has been visiting and we haven't been able to go on sunny hikes," said Karlston.

Significant rainfall continues over the next several days, including Christmas Day.