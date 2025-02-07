Mill Valley Music Festival announces line-up including headliners Gary Clark Jr., Nile Rogers and Chic

Organizers on Friday announced the acts performing at the fourth annual Mill Valley Music Festival including modern blues guitar phenom Gary Clark Jr., disco legends Nile Rodgers and Chic and more.

Started in 2022 as a single-day event held at Mill Valley Community Center's Friends Field that featured sets from Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Lettuce and Los Amigos Invisibles, the success of the inaugural edition led to organizers expanding the festival to a full weekend for the 2023 edition. Last year, thousands turned out to see alt-folk band Fleet Foxes, modern roots-music masters Greensky Bluegrass, rising country star Margo Price and notable R&B acts Thee Sacred Souls and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

Operated in partnership with Noise Pop Industries (the same organization that puts on San Francisco's highly anticipated Noise Pop Festival annually), this year's Mill Valley Music Festival will be held on May 10-11 and will also feature performances by such noted acts as Jason Crosby's tribute to his famed folk-rock legend father David, the Crosby Collective, North Bay psychedelic soul crew Monophonics, African guitar great Vieux Farka Touré, beloved reggae vocalist Sister Nancy, jazz-funk group Ghost-Note (featuring members of Snarky Puppy) and LA-based soul group the Sinseers.

Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase and range in price from $117-$499 for regular and VIP two-day passes. Tickets and additional information on the Mill Valley Music Festival can be found on the festival website.