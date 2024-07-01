Man arrested after back-to-back armed robberies in San Mateo County

Police arrested a man suspected in two armed robberies within minutes of each other Sunday in San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the first robbery happened at about 7 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Oak Grove Ave. in Menlo Park. Witnesses said the suspect wore all-black clothing, was armed with a handgun, and fled in a green Saturn vehicle before deputies arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.

Some 10 minutes later, deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery at a Shell gas station less than two miles away in unincorporated North Fair Oaks on the 700 block of Marsh Road. The suspect and the vehicle had the same description as the first robbery and deputies saturated the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

A Menlo Park police officer spotted the Saturn fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and tried to pull it over but the suspect continued fleeing, the office said. Eventually, the vehicle crashed near Marsh Road and Scott Drive and the driver ran from the scene before being arrested after a short chase, the office said.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Edgar Gonzalez Zamora of Redwood City and booked into the Maguire Correctional

Facility for armed robbery.

The Sheriff's Office said the firearm used in the robberies was recovered and determined to be a replica handgun and all the items stolen in the robberies were recovered.

Anyone with information about the robberres was asked to contact Sergeant Gaby Chaghouri at gchaghouri@smcgov.org or 1-650-363-4911. Anonymous tips can be also be submitted to the Sheriff's Office tip line at 800-547-2700.