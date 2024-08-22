Mendocino Co. man accused of robbing girlfriend following argument

Mendocino County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man earlier this week after he allegedly robbed his girlfriend following an argument, according to authorities.

According to the Sheriff's office, its deputies were alerted to a reported theft in the Potter Valley area around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a 46-year-old woman who told them that she was involved in a domestic argument with her boyfriend, identified as 55-year-old Mark Edward Anastasiou.

Her boyfriend allegedly stole her loaded firearm and pointed it at her face then stole numerous items belonging to her, including the firearm and a cellphone, at gunpoint.

The Sheriff's office said deputies searched the area and found a vehicle parked along the Eel River, matching the description of Anastasiou's vehicle. They contacted the suspect who he was seated in the vehicle and they allegedly saw a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe inside.

"A search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in locating the stolen loaded firearm and stolen cellphone belonging to the female," the Sheriff's office said.

Anastasiou is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to being a felon, according to the law enforcement agency.

The suspect was nabbed on suspicion of assault with a firearm, robbery, grand theft of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm while not the registered owner, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $150,000 bail.