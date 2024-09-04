Woman found dead near Mendocino Lake spillway over Labor Day weekend

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an Ukiah woman whose body was found over the weekend in the area of the Lake Mendocino Spillway.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the area of the Lake Mendocino Spillway accessed from Rafello Drive in Ukiah. When they arrived, they learned that a passerby saw an unconscious female in the bushes near a hiking trail, prompting the passerby to ask for emergency medical help.

Medical personnel arrived and the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was identified as Rocio Lupian-Lopez, a 29-year-old Ukiah resident.

"While investigating this case, a family member of Lupian-Lopez arrived in the area. The family member advised they were searching for Lupian-Lopez, as she had not returned from her walk. Lupian-Lopez's legal next of kin was notified of her death during this coroner's investigation," the Sheriff's Office said.

According to investigators, they learned Lupian-Lopez had recent medical complications believed to have contributed to her death. Foul play is not suspected.

The Sheriff's Office said a post-mortem examination is scheduled this week, but the official manner and cause of death will not be released until the autopsy report is finalized.

Anyone with information to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center (707) 463-4086. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the non-emergency tip line at (707) 234-2100.