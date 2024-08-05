Pipe bomb found in mailbox of home near Ukiah

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pipe bomb was found inside a mailbox over the weekend near Ukiah.

The suspicious device was found about 11:05 a.m. on Saturday, in the mailbox of a home in the 4600 block of Burke Hill Drive.

A sheriff's deputy and his K-9, both certified in detecting explosives, examined the device and it was determined it had explosive materials.

The device was rendered safe and disposed of by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad. Remnants were collected for evidence for identification using DNA of whoever made the bomb.

"At this time, there is no evidence the device was placed with intent to harm a specific person or property for any specific reason," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at (707) 463-4086.