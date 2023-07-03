5-year-old girl drowns in Eel River in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY – A 5-year-old girl has died after being swept into the Eel River in Mendocino County over the weekend, authorities said.

Around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office were called to the 34000 block of Etsel Ridge Road in Covelo on reports of a missing child that was swept down the river. Deputies, along with fire and medical personnel were called in.

According to the sheriff's office, the child was found by citizens, who began performing life-saving measures.

"Upon arrival of the Deputies, the life saving measures were being conducted in the ambulance," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Unfortunately, even with the best efforts of emergency personnel, the child passed away."

Deputies did not release the child's identity. The incident remains under investigation.

The drowning comes as many are recreating on waterways for the July 4 holiday. For those heading to the water this weekend, the American Red Cross offers multiple water safety tips, including not swimming alone, wearing a life jacket and to swim sober.

Additional tips can be found by visiting the water safety section of redcross.org.