Murder of tech exec Bob Lee heightens vigilance in San Francisco's East Cut neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- The fatal stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee early Tuesday morning is sending shockwaves through San Francisco's East Cut neighborhood.

The area is one of roughly fifteen San Francisco neighborhoods that contribute funding from building and business owners for private patrols and a security cooperative to ensure the neighborhood's safety.

Andrew Robinson is the executive director of the East Cut Community Benefit District tasked with improvements, gatherings and public safety measures for the revitalized area.

"No neighborhood is immune from crime but this is by and large a shocking and uncharacteristic occurrence," Robinson told CBS News Bay Area.

East Cut sits as a gateway to downtown San Francisco as thousands of commuters pass through the urban neighborhood.

"What would take decades has taken under ten years," said Robinson. "We see this as a symbol of opportunity and -- hopefully -- a symbol of what San Francisco can be."

Residents of the neighborhood, formerly known as Rincon Hill, say they generally feel safe, adding to the shock many are feeling following the violent crime.

"We've lived here for a year or so and it's beautiful, it's wonderful," said a resident who gave her name as Rupa.

"We've never felt unsafe, so it's quite shocking," said Nath, another East Cut resident.

Little is known about the fatal stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning. Police are looking for any surveillance footage that could shed some light on what exactly occurred and why.

"If there aren't a lot of people out in the street so the witness pool is shrunk so if there's no one there to talk to they're going to be canvassing door to door," said Tracy McCray, the vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, of the ongoing effort by law enforcement.

McCray says violent crime of this nature is unusual for the East Cut neighborhood, but adds it could happen anywhere.

Officers of the southern district are stretched thin as the SFPD faces severe staffing shortages, adding to the complexity of the investigation.

"They're short staffed. And I think people forget that the southern district is also responsible for Treasure Island, so they have a much larger footprint, doing more with less," McCray said.

Robinson says he expects the community to work together to help find answers in Lee's death.

"Without question it's a hard day. It's going to be a hard week, but I think our goal is to communicate that this neighborhood is safe," he said.

Authorities are asking anyone with insight into the incident to report it to SFPD as soon as possible. Tipsters can call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.