Mega Millions fever draws crowds to lucky San Jose liquor store

SAN JOSE -- People lined up by the dozens to buy their Mega Millions tickets from a South Bay store they hope will bring them luck ahead of Friday night's $1.2 billion drawing.

"This is a lucky spot, I feel it. I feel it," said RJ De La Rosa after buying tickets at Ernie's Liquors on White Road in San Jose.

"Right from the beginning when we opened the store, it's been really, really crazy," owner Kewal Sachdev told KPIX 5.

Lines dozens of people long snaked through the aisles of the store all day as Mega Millions fever heated up. In 2018, Sachdev sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $522 million to a group of Wells Fargo workers.

San Jose Mega Millions lottery line. CBS

"There's some kind of superstition. People think since we hit one time in 2018, a big one, they think it might happen again," Sahdev said.

Of course, everyone buying a ticket Friday had dreams about winning.

"Definitely quit my stupid job! Do some investments and chill out, you know?" said one man.

Mansions, fancy cars, exotic trips, all on most people's lottery wish list.

But experts say if you win, your first call should be to a financial planner, a tax expert, or a lawyer.

"I think everyone needs help with a financial planner but after winning that vast amount of money even more so," said San Jose State Tax Professor Caroline Chen. Chen says new winners should try to stay anonymous at least at first, to avoid scams.

Then decide if you want to take the lump sum -- and the lump tax bill -- or the annuity.

"In the annuity, you get a certain amount over 30 years. Of course, you still have to pay taxes on it, but it's spread out so it will be smaller amounts," Chen said.

It's a decision ticket buyers would love to make.