Matthew Stafford throws 4 TDs as Rams beat 49ers 42-26 for their 4th straight win

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes to give him the most in a three-game span in Rams history and Los Angeles beat the San Francisco 49ers 42-26 on Sunday for a fourth straight victory.

Kyren Williams added two touchdown runs for the Rams (7-2), who avenged a home loss in overtime to the 49ers (6-4) in Week 5 to remain in a tie for first with Seattle in the NFC West.

Stafford and the passing game have been a big reason for the success as he leads the NFL with 25 touchdown passes and has 20 TD passes with no interceptions in the past six games.

Stafford's 13 touchdown passes the past three games are the most in franchise history and he became the first player in NFL history with at least four TD passes and no interceptions in three consecutive games.

He picked apart a short-handed defense for the 49ers, connecting with Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson on scores. Stafford finished 24 for 36 for 280 yards.

San Francisco has lost its top two defensive players for the season with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner both out and last week lost first-round rookie Mykel Williams to a season-ending knee injury.

The Niners opted against making any additions at last week's trade deadline but there likely wasn't anyone available that could have made enough of a difference on Sunday against Stafford and Los Angeles.

The Rams scored TDs on their first three possessions for the first time in five years to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter behind two TD passes from Stafford.

San Francisco moved the ball in the first half but was hurt by a lost fumble in Rams territory by Jauan Jennings and a failed fourth down in the red zone when Christian McCaffrey was stopped by Byron Young for no gain.

Mac Jones connected on a 6-yard TD pass to Jennings late in the half to make it 21-7.

The teams alternated TD drives on the first four drives of the second half before the Rams pulled away late.

Jones finished 33 for 39 for 319 yards with three TDs and one interception, falling to 5-3 in place of the injured Brock Purdy.

Injuries

Rams: Adams left the game in the second half with a back injury.

49ers: Purdy was inactive for the sixth straight game with a toe injury. He has practiced on a limited basis for three weeks but hasn't been active for a game since Week 4.

Up next

Rams: Host Seattle on Sunday.

49ers: Visit Arizona on Sunday.