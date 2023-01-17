Massive eucalyptus smashes Castro Valley home

CASTRO VALLEY -- Residents of Castro Valley are pleading for help to counter the towering threat of dangerous trees after a man was seriously hurt when a large eucalyptus smashed into his home last week.

Heather Gonzales' husband was pinned under the tree after it crashed.

"He was pinned under the tree," Gonzales recalled. Her husband is recovering in the hospital and isn't expected to be discharged for months.

"He was on the second part of the house so he was in the living room and the tree crossed my kitchen and living room. My children and I were on (the other) side and my oldest was on this side ... I'm just glad he is alive.," she said.

Area residents are banding together to raise awareness about the public safety hazard from these trees. They have collected about a thousand signatures for a petition to send to the county.

"It's gaining awareness. People are signing it and reading and realize it's a threat," said Bonnie Frisvold who lives near the Gonzales family.

"These trees are at risk right now. There are trees beside the one that fell. Homeowners have left their homes because they are fearful," said Carol Anne.

Tree services are slammed responding to hundreds of other emergencies.

"I don't know how long it's going to take to go back into our home if we even want to go back there. If these trees are here we can't return. There is no way it's safe and terrifying to remember," Gonzales said.