Martinez scores twice as Golden Knights blank Sharks

LAS VEGAS -- Defenseman Alec Martinez scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights dominated possession in beating the San Jose Sharks 5-0 on Friday night.

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Brett Howden also scored for Vegas. Michael Amadio had two assists and Adin Hill made 20 saves in recording his second shutout of the season and seventh of his career.

Vegas, which had 39 shots on goal, snapped a two-game slide, its only regulation losses this season. The Sharks entered the game off its only two victories.

The Knights' reign over their Pacific Division rival continued, with Vegas now owning a 22-2-5 all-time record against the Sharks.

The Knights didn't waste any time, scoring one minute into the game on Pietrangelo's wraparound goal after he charged in from the right point. Martinez's blast from near the blue line put Vegas on top 2-0 with 8:41 left in the first period.

Vegas took the first seven shots on goal in that period and at one point outshot the Sharks 15-3.

Neither team scored in the second period, even though the Knights continued to dominate the possession time. Vegas went into the second intermission with a 29-12 shots-on-goal advantage.

The Knights finally took advantage in the third period by scoring three goals to turn the game into a runaway. Jack Eichel delivered a pass to Karlsson off the rush for a shorthanded goal for Karlsson's team-high eighth, Martinez stuck the puck in from the left circle and Howden scored from in front of the net.

Knights fans wanted even more against the team's most intense rival, chanting, "We want six!"

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Anaheim on Sunday.