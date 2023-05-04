Martinez man charged for possessing firearm in school zone

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 5-3-2023

MARTINEZ - The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has filed a two-count complaint against a Martinez man for possessing a firearm in a school zone.

At about 1 p.m. April 26, Martinez police were called to John Swett Elementary School. Officials reported there was a man in the parking lot with a gun. They said the man was known to the school and frequently carries a firearm.

Police contacted Michael Joseph Childressfrey, 23, as he sat in a parked vehicle. Police said Childressfrey was cooperative and admitted to having a firearm.

Officers arrested Childressfrey on suspicion of gun possession in a school zone and carrying a loaded concealed firearm. Police later found two more weapons at Childressfrey's residence.

The DA's office said Wednesday in a statement Childressfrey immediately posted bail before the investigation could be referred for prosecution.

Authorities said parents and neighbors have expressed concern over the matter.

District attorney Diana Becton said in a statement "This incident is understandably distressing. My office worked in conjunction with the Martinez police department to ensure a swift filing determination."

After receiving a request for prosecution from Martinez police on Friday, the DA's office reviewed the case and filed the necessary documents with the court to initiate prosecution on Monday. Childressfrey has an arraignment set for May 31.