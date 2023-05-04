Watch CBS News
Crime

Martinez man charged for possessing firearm in school zone

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 5-3-2023
PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 5-3-2023 07:42

MARTINEZ - The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has filed a two-count complaint against a Martinez man for possessing a firearm in a school zone.

At about 1 p.m. April 26, Martinez police were called to John Swett Elementary School. Officials reported there was a man in the parking lot with a gun. They said the man was known to the school and frequently carries a firearm.

Police contacted Michael Joseph Childressfrey, 23, as he sat in a parked vehicle. Police said Childressfrey was cooperative and admitted to having a firearm.

Officers arrested Childressfrey on suspicion of gun possession in a school zone and carrying a loaded concealed firearm. Police later found two more weapons at Childressfrey's residence.

The DA's office said Wednesday in a statement Childressfrey immediately posted bail before the investigation could be referred for prosecution.

Authorities said parents and neighbors have expressed concern over the matter.

District attorney Diana Becton said in a statement "This incident is understandably distressing. My office worked in conjunction with the Martinez police department to ensure a swift filing determination."

After receiving a request for prosecution from Martinez police on Friday, the DA's office reviewed the case and filed the necessary documents with the court to initiate prosecution on Monday. Childressfrey has an arraignment set for May 31.  

First published on May 3, 2023 / 7:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.