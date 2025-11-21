Martinez woman charged with murder in stabbing death of 19-year-old daughter

A Martinez woman has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of her adult daughter during an altercation on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that 36-year-old Brittney Evanna Kazee is facing one count of murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Shaniyah Kazee. Prosecutors said the elder Kazee is also facing a deadly weapon enhancement for using a knife.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Martinez police were called to an apartment complex on Fig Tree Lane on reports of a physical altercation between two women. Officers arrived at the scene in three minutes and found the 19-year-old unconscious with a wound to her stomach.

Shaniyah Kazee was taken to John Muir Walnut Creek Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Authorities located Brittney Kazee nearby. Following an initial investigation, Kazee was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Prosecutors said Kazee remains in custody on $1 million bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.