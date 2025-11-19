Martinez woman accused of fatally stabbing adult daughter

A Contra Costa County woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an altercation involving her adult daughter Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Martinez Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on Fig Tree Lane at 1:41 p.m. following a report of two women involved in a physical altercation. As officers were heading to the scene, callers reported that someone was stabbed.

Officers, who arrived at the scene in about three minutes, found the victim lying in the parking lot and unconscious. Police, followed by the Contra Costa Fire Department, provided medical care to the victim.

The victim was taken to John Muir Walnut Creek Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Shaniyah Monae Kazee.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Brittney Evanna Kazee, was located nearby and detained by officers. Police said the elder Kazee is the victim's mother.

Following an initial investigation, Kazee was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder. Jail records show she is being held on $1 million bail.

It was not immediately known what led up to the stabbing. In a statement Wednesday morning, police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rubio of Martinez police over email or by calling 925-372-3454.