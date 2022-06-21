Market Street businesses get much-needed boost from Warriors parade, Pride

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - Stores along Market Street were eager to see a bump in business on Monday with the Golden State Warriors parade celebrating the 2022 NBA Champions attracting thousands into the city, where block after block has been mostly quiet since the pandemic.

"It's kind of very scary because business was slow and nobody knows when it's going to pick up," said Jatinder Malhotra with Raavi North Indian Cuisine on Market Street. "We are excited and looking forward to grow more business."

People packed the intersections and sidewalks Monday morning and well into the afternoon to watch players and members of the Warriors franchise work their way along the parade route in buses and cars. Restaurants and shops lined along the street and surrounding crossroads all enjoyed extra foot traffic. Many street vendors also tried to take advantage of the large crowds in downtown.

"It's quite busy today so I'm quite happy."

While businesses had to wait the morning and the early afternoon for people to get hungry and thirsty, the festive atmosphere had them hopeful for the impact of one event and the possibility of what may come in the near future. The city's Pride parade will be on Sunday.

"It was very slow but now from last two to three days it's getting busy," he said. "It's like wow, feeling like wow."

Malhotra and his family took over the business recently, explaining that the previous owner was unable to keep the restaurant running at that location after the start of the pandemic. He hopes the attention on Monday and beyond will create the momentum needed as he prepares for a grand opening celebration this summer. The challenges currently facing his industry have not kept him from continuing to work as a chef in the city.

"Of course, it's my passion, so you know, everyone follow your passion," he said.