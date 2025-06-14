Dozens of Marin GOP members celebrate Army's 250th birthday with pancake breakfast

Dozens of members of the Marin GOP gathered in San Rafael bright and early on Saturday to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday and President Trump's birthday.

"Let's just have a breakfast, let's have people come out, casual, people talk, get to know each other," John Turnacliff, the chair of Marin GOP, told CBS News Bay Area.

He said members of the group are feeling optimistic about the Trump administration.

"Everybody I talked with when we're asked, 'Are you getting everything you expected from President Trump being elected?' I would say, 'I'm getting everything I expected, and way more,'" Turnacliff said.

"I absolutely love what America stands for. I believe it's worth fighting for," Julie Zeller, a member of the Marin GOP, told CBS News Bay Area.

She has also been following recent developments of protests against the Trump administration.

"I definitely agree in free speech, and that is one of the beauties of our Constitution and what our founding fathers gave us. I absolutely agree with them voicing their dissatisfaction with how things are going. I do not agree with any violence whatsoever, that very much concerns me," she said.

She, along with other members of the group, said they are feeling energized, and during times of tension, want to find solutions of unity and not division.

"I'm a believer that it takes two wings to fly a straight course. You need a right wing, and you need a left wing. And right now, we just have a left wing and we're going in circles on a lot of issues," Frank Drouillard, the treasurer of Marin GOP, said. "They oppose everything Trump. They oppose everybody that supports Trump, and I think that is very sick for our country."

Members of the Marin GOP group said they will continue to show their support for Mr. Trump, nearly 3,000 miles away.