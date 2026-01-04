Marin County sees more widespread flooding due to king tides, heavy rain

King tides combined with heavy rain flooded low-lying areas across the Bay Area over the weekend, with Marin County experiencing some of the most severe impacts. Streets, homes and businesses in communities like Larkspur and Corte Madera were submerged under inches of water, forcing road closures and business shutdowns.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, Corte Madera Creek overflowed its banks, sending floodwaters rushing into the Larkspur Marina neighborhood. By noon, roughly half of the neighborhood's streets were underwater.

Residents scrambled to protect their homes as water levels rose. Colette Tanaka, who has lived in Larkspur for 23 years, worked to keep floodwaters out using pumps and sandbags.

"We're trying to keep it as dry as possible. Every sump pump, every sandbag. But this is just kind of normal for this area. But this is really much worse than we've ever seen," Tanaka said.

Like many homes in the Larkspur Marina neighborhood, Tanaka's house is elevated a few feet off the ground, keeping the living space dry. Her garage, however, was flooded.

"I've got the contractors coming tomorrow and see if we have to redo the concrete on the floor or tear stuff out," she said.

Parts of Riviera Circle were submerged under knee-deep water, making high-profile vehicles the safest way to navigate the neighborhood. Grant Grobecker, a Larkspur resident, drove through the area to check on his home and make sure his parents and two brothers were safe.

"This is my house right here. You can see the right corner — just barely being touched by the water. And then front door wise, there's no water in my front door. So I'd say my house is definitely doing better than a lot of these other houses," Grobecker said.

Floodwaters entered many garages throughout the neighborhood. Since this marked the fourth consecutive day of king tides, many residents had already moved valuables to higher ground. Heavier appliances, such as washers and dryers, remained a concern.

"Look at this, this door just got destroyed," Grobecker said.

Despite the damage, some residents expressed a sense of resignation.

"It's mother nature, we just do what we can," Tanaka said.

A few blocks away in Corte Madera, flooding and impassable roads forced businesses to close, including Big 5 Sporting Goods and Fitness SF. Sebastyen Jackovics, co-owner of Fitness SF, said the flooding was unprecedented in the gym's 35-year history.

"We've been at this location for 35 years, and we've never seen it this bad. There have been flooding here on Lucky Drive, but not like this," Jackovics said.

The gym has been closed since Friday afternoon as staff work to keep water out and clean up the facility. Jackovics said some damage had already occurred.

"There were some electronics that got damaged in offices; it just caught us by surprise. The gym itself has a couple of inches of water in it in certain areas. But we're able to defend the gym pretty well because we're sandbagged up and we have pumps going," he said.

Residents and business owners said Saturday was the worst day for flooding, with water levels slightly lower on Sunday. Dixie Hurst, a Marin County resident, described how high the water reached in the backyard of a home that she's caring for.

"Yesterday, the water was all the way up to the top of my boot in this yard. So it was probably almost 12 inches. You could not see any grass," Hurst said.

Despite her attachment to the neighborhood, Tanaka said she remains uncertain about the future.

"Talk to me next year, we've got a date," she said.

As cleanup efforts remain on hold, residents and business owners continue to monitor the forecast closely. Many said they cannot fully assess damage or begin repairs until the threat of additional king tides passes, and fatigue is setting in after days of repeated flooding.