Marin County protesters rally against ICE, Border Patrol after killing of Alex Pretti

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Marin County to protest against ICE and Border Patrol agents following the killing of Alex Pretti on Saturday, an incident that has sparked outrage nationwide and prompted renewed demonstrations in the Bay Area against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

On Sunday morning, protesters lined the streets near the intersection of Civic Center Drive and North San Pedro Road in San Rafael, chanting and holding signs demanding justice and accountability. At one point, the crowd stretched for blocks as participants voiced anger and grief over Pretti's death.

"Say his name. Alex Pretti," protesters chanted as cars passed by.

Many demonstrators said they believe the federal government failed in its responsibility to protect its citizens.

"Absolutely sickening and disgusting," said Allison Harley, a Corte Madera resident who attended the protest with her husband, a friend and their children.

"I still can't process it. I just cried. I was angry," Harley said.

Protesters in Marin County denounce ICE and Border Patrol following the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis, Jan. 25, 2026. CBS

Harley acknowledged that the subject matter was difficult for children but said she felt it was important to bring them to the demonstration.

"You've got to get out there and do what's right and always stand up for what's right and not be silent and complicit," she said, adding that the protest was meant to teach civic engagement outside the classroom.

Other demonstrators echoed similar emotions.

"I'm angry and I'm sad and I want this to stop," said Aryn Earnhardt of San Rafael.

Protesters called on ICE and Border Patrol agents to leave Minnesota and stop what they described as harm to innocent people. Many rejected the Trump administration's claim that Pretti was the aggressor.

"You keep executing people on the streets of America, and I'm going to keep protesting. It's got to stop. And the gaslighting — oh my gosh — to be blaming Alex, whose last words were, 'Are you okay?" said Patty Hoyt, a protest organizer. "I've seen the videos. I've seen the still images. He was executed by our government in my country."

Several protesters placed blame squarely on President Trump, arguing his administration enables violence.

"They are more of a Gestapo than they are a police force. I think they are out of control. They have killed multiple people now," Earnhardt said.

Despite the anger and frustration expressed at the rally, Harley said she remains hopeful.

"I want our kids to grow up in a free, wonderful country and we don't have to worry about all of this hatred and division," she said.

The protest lasted about two hours and remained peaceful. Rally organizers said they plan to continue demonstrating weekly at the nearby Sunday farmers' market.