Marin County homeowner aims to reduce wildfire risk with help from local inspectors

With insurance premiums skyrocketing for some Bay Area homeowners and policies being dropped because of high wildfire risks, prevention efforts are ramping up.

Roger Whiting has been more vigilant lately about minimizing fire risks around his home.

"Some of the neighbors think nothing of being firewise and being ready in case there is a fire. That's what bothers me," said Whiting.

With more homeowners facing insurance non-renewals due to high wildfire risks, Whiting is taking measures that make sense to fire and insurance inspectors.

"When I saw the insurance company was hesitant about renewing our policy, I Googled 'Marin firewise' because every year we try to be somewhat compliant with firewise," said Whiting.

A free risk assessment offered by fire officials is gaining more traction as the pressure to remain compliant and minimize risk is becoming more crucial.

Austin Johnson is a wildfire mitigation specialist with the Southern Marin Fire District.

"We have gotten calls because of insurance potentially being dropped," said Johnson.

Teams of inspectors have been going door-to-door in higher wildfire risk areas across Marin County.

"By putting this screen here below that exposed space really closes off that ember cast potential," said Johnson.

Funded by Measure C, approved by voters in 2020, fire inspectors from the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority and local fire departments can assess, advise, and issue a comprehensive Wildfire Risk Report for each home.

"We're not here to give tickets. It's for educational purposes and we're getting a good reception from homeowners," said Lupe Duran.

Duran is a seasonal worker with the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority, who's been inspecting homes and providing wildfire risk reports to homeowners.

With the help of a neighbor, Whiting installed a half dozen ember vents around his home. The full list of things to do is long, but he's already ahead of the game.

"If I could buy and set up a big firehouse somewhere, I sure would do that too. But we're lucky we have one at the end of our driveway," said Whiting.

He hopes his push to harden his home with small but important steps will make a bigger difference if or when that danger comes.

Fire officials emphasize the idea of strength in numbers. If more homeowners in one neighborhood are proactive in mitigating risk, the more resilient that area becomes.

They say that could also help in long-term insurance rates and renewals.