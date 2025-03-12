Marin County extends fee discounts for ADU construction amid housing woes

Homeowners in unincorporated Marin County looking to build an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, will still be able to save thousands on permit fees after a move by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The Board voted to extend a rule that waived or reduced building permit fees for second units designed to create more living spaces in housing-challenged Marin.

The extension lasts through 2026 and also applies to junior accessory dwelling units, JADUs.

ADUs are independent living spaces equipped with a full kitchen and bathroom, while a JADU is converted from existing space, shares central utility systems, has a smaller food preparation area, and sometimes shares a bathroom with the main dwelling on the property.

Both units provide affordable housing options and can generate extra income. They can help homeowners navigate life transitions such as retirement, downsizing, or providing housing for family members. To qualify for a waiver, the property owner must not use the unit as a short-term rental, like those offered through Airbnb or Vrbo.

A Marin County staff report said that homeowners building ADUs under affordable housing guidelines could see savings of up to $10,000, while those not qualifying may still save up to $2,500 for ADUs and $1,500 for JADUs.

The waivers began in 2017 in response to North Bay wildfires which affected the region. They were then extended in 2020, 2021 and 2023. The county's most recent housing element has a goal to produce 280 ADUs between 2023 to 2031.

Marin County, like much of the state, continues to struggle with high housing costs. Many workers employed in Marin cannot afford to live near their jobs, leading to longer commutes and increased displacement. ADUs and JADUs create additional housing options.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved a "shelter crisis" declaration, which seeks to allow more emergency housing.

Prospective builders can visit adumarin.org to find free consultations, technical assistance, vendor recommendations, and pre-approved ADU plans. For more details on the permit process, homeowners can contact the Marin County Building and Safety office at 415-473-6550.