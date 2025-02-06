Watch: Marin County sheriff's deputy saves driver from rising flood waters

A Marin County Sheriff's deputy helped save a driver who became trapped when her vehicle ended up in a flooded creek during Tuesday's atmospheric river storm, in a rescue caught on camera.

According to deputies, the driver was traveling along Platform Bridge Road outside Point Reyes Station just after 5 a.m. when she encountered a puddle and lost control.

Her vehicle ended up in a flooded creek alongside the roadway and became inoperable. At the same time, the car was quickly filling up with water.

The driver was able to call 911 and Deputy Mike Dawson of the sheriff's office responded.

On 2/4/2025, just after 5am, a driver was traveling along Platform Bridge Rd, just outside Pt Reyes Station. The weather was very poor and roadways were beginning to flood. The driver hit a large puddle of water and lost control of the vehicle, winding up in a flooded creek. The vehicle became inoperable, including the door locks and windows. The driver was trapped inside but was able to call 911 for assistance. Within minutes, a Marin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrived on scene and recognizing the severity of the incident, jumped into the water to rescue the driver. Water had overtaken most of the vehicle, and the driver’s compartment was quickly filling with water. Quick action to break out the rear window allowed the Deputy to contact the driver and create an escape route. After rescuing the driver form the vehicle, and getting her to safety on the roadway, the vehicle had been completely overtaken by the rushing creek. The entire incident lasts just minutes, showing how significant storm activity can be. We are thankful for the positive outcome during this incident and want to remind everyone to slow down in inclement weather and DO NOT drive through standing water on the road. After this incident, Marin County Department of Public Works placed road closure signs out, however two additional vehicles became stuck after drivers ignored the posted signs. Please don’t put yourself at risk by being careless. Posted by Marin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 6, 2025

Body camera video shows Dawson arriving at the scene shortly before 5:10 a.m. and jumping into the water within seconds. Dawson then broke the rear window with his baton and was able to contact the driver.

The video then shows Dawson removing items from the vehicle to create an escape route for the driver.

"I'm right here, okay? I'm going to get you out," the deputy is heard saying in the video. "Just relax, okay? It's cold, I know."

The driver responded, "I'm not worried about the cold, I'm just worried about getting out."

Dawson pulls the driver out through the rear window and brings her to safety. Less than 10 minutes after Dawson arrived at the scene, the vehicle is seen submerged in the creek.

"The Marin County Sheriff's Office is proud of the actions taken by Deputy Mike Dawson," said a message at the end of the video.

The Sheriff's Office also reminded drivers not to drive through standing water, noting that two other vehicles became stuck after bypassing road closure signs placed out by the Marin County Department of Public Works.

"Please don't put yourself at risk by being careless," the sheriff's office said.